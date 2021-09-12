Hundreds in Twin Ports Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday

According to the event website, more than 80% of the $165,000 goal has been raised as of Sunday evening.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned to the Twin Ports this weekend, raising awareness and money for research of a cure to end the disease affecting more than 6 million Americans.

A sea of purple flooded the Lakewalk Saturday.

Roughly 400 people who either lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s, are currently battling the disease, or are caregivers of someone living with Alzheimer’s walked from the Minnesota Slip Bridge to the Fitger’s Complex.

After a virtual event last year, organizers said people were excited to walk side by side again.

“So many of these walkers have personal stories. If you looked around during the opening ceremony you saw lots of purple flowers which means that they had lost someone to the disease,” said Brenda Conley, Community Engagement Manager, “and many of the teams are just so passionate and committed to the cause.”

“Everyone here is fighting for a world without Alzheimer’s,” she said.

In Minnesota, there are almost 100,000 people living with the disease, and 170,000 caregivers working to support them and their families affected.

Donations are being accepted until December.