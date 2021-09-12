Local Street Artists Beautify Downtown Duluth Alley with Block-Long Mural

DULUTH, Minn.- Downtown Duluth just got a little more vibrant, as an alley around popular nightlife spots has been painted with a mural.

The Duluth Street Art Initiative teamed up with upward of 80 local artists, to paint the alley behind Dubh-Linn Brew Pub — a city-block long.

They used about 25 gallons of paint to fill the alley walls with colorful symbols of the Twin Ports like the Lift Bridge.

Organizers say they hope the community can continue beautifying public spaces in the city that may face blight or other issues.

“Ideally it’s not about art, it’s not about economics singularly, it’s about all those things,” said Lead Artist and Designer, Paul LaJeunesse. “So community drives your economics, the economics drives your arts, the arts brings in tourism and, as well as community engagement and it’s this kind of virtuous circle where everybody’s collectively working together.”

“It’s like creating some kind of a sense of identity,” he said.

The Street Art Initiative hopes to continue painting the rest of that alley, and is looking for other opportunities for public art around the city.