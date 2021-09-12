Mayor Paine Proposes 2022 Budget, No Tax Increase for Superior Citizens

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior Mayor Jim Paine is touting his 2022 budget proposal as one that won’t increase taxes or fees.

He says it eliminates $3 million in debt, improves areas of public transit, invests nearly a million dollars into public art and community grants, and fully funds the street maintenance program in 2022, and for the next 5 years.

“Citizens are going to not only see actual improvements in their community, they’re going to start paying less for them we’re going to continue to reduce the burden on regular tax payers, make the city more efficient, and a better place to live will cost you less,” Paine said.

The Superior city council will begin discussing the budget proposal at the next council meeting Tuesday the 21st.