NFL Fans Kicks off Regular Season in the Twin Ports

TWIN PORTS– It’s beginning to feel a little more like fall with the NFL kicking off its regular season on Sunday. People in the Twin Ports were all dressed up in their gear and ready to go, watching their teams in action today.

Fans say having football back is not only exciting for them, but being able to watch the games with other fans in public spaces again makes it so much better.

“We come here every Sunday and we usually see the same people around, its beautiful is what it is, its just a beautiful thing everyone can relate, and socialize and its just awesome I’m just very excited to have it back for sure,” Jake Libal, an Eagles fan from Superior, said.

And even when things don’t always go their way, the fan bases stay loyal, and always know how to have fun.

“It’s just a whole team, its skol nation, we’ve been through a lot but purple pride baby,” Vikings fans said.