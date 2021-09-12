No. 20 UMD Football Downs Third-Ranked Minnesota State Mankato in Home Opener

John Larson scored two rushing touchdowns and added a passing touchdown as the Bulldogs pulled off the upset in front of a Malosky Stadium record crowd of 6,536 fans in their first home game in nearly two years.

DULUTH, Minn. – In front of a Malosky Stadium record crowd of 6,536 fans, the No. 20 UMD football team put on a show, getting the 30-10 win over No. 3 Minnesota State Mankato in their first home game in nearly two years.

The Bulldogs started out fast, jumping out to an early 14-0 lead and never looked back. John Larson completed 11 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, while adding two rushing touchdowns. Armani Carmickle had three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Cazz Martin rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season and will be back in action next Saturday, Sept. 18, at Winona State.

