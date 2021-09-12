‘On The Golden Pond’ Opens at Fitger’s Historic Spirit of North Theatre

It's the first show by Boat Club Productions, headed by Boat Club Restaurant owner Jason Vincent.

DULUTH, Minn.- The stage of the historic Spirit of the North Theater in the Fitger’s Complex came alive again this weekend, as the play “On the Golden Pond” opened there.

The romantic, family fun show is written by Ernest Thompson. It was adapted into a movie in the ’80s, starring Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda.

It’s the first show by Boat Club Productions, headed by Boat Club Restaurant owner Jason Vincent.

He says opening weekend was not only a new beginning for the old theater space, but also for people anxious to watch live theater again in a space more intimate than some of the other offerings in town.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have said to me in the last couple of days this is the first time I’ve walked into a theater in a year or two years,” Vincent said. “And they’re just so glad to be back #1 at live theater, and #2 supporting local actors, local theater, to have that local feel.”

Final performances of “On the Golden Pond” happen next Friday evening, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Audience members can even add on food options from The Boat Club for some performances.