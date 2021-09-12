UMD Marching Band, Cheer Teams Bring Excitement, Energy to First Football Game in Nearly Two Years

It's also the first performances for the cheer teams and band since the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD cheer teams and marching band returned to Malosky Field on Saturday night for the first UMD football game in nearly two years. It’s also their first performance they’ve had since the pandemic. In front of a record crowd, they added to the energy and excitement of the game day experience. Experience the sights and sounds from UMD game day from the band and cheerleader’s perspectives.