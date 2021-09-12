UPDATE: Duluth Police Ask for Public’s Help in Gas Station Armed Robbery

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in this photo, in relation to the armed robbery Saturday night at the Speedway in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson with the Department, the individual is described as a Black or Native American male wearing gloves, a camouflage sweatshirt, and a bright orange face covering the night of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of alarms in the 1000 block of 88th Ave W.

Reports stated there was an armed robbery involving a gun, and the suspect fleeing on foot.

The individual, the spokesperson said, has shown no regard for public safety and remains a threat to the public until taken into custody.