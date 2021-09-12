Wilson’s Last Minute Goal Gives UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Home Win Over Edgewood

Claire Smith also scored for the Yellowjackets in the win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior native Niya Wilson scored the game-winner with just 45 seconds left in double overtime to give the UW-Superior women’s soccer team the 2-1 win over Edgewood.

Claire Smith also scored for the Yellowjackets. Morgan Philliber made two saves while Jenna Lang came in in the second half and made seven saves to earn her first collegiate victory.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action on Wednesday at UW-Stout. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.