Chisholm’s Nathan Wangensteen Kicks 51-Yard Field Goal for Bluestreaks

COOK, Minn. – Last Friday, Chisholm’s Nathan Wangensteen kicked a 51-yard field goal in a game against North Woods.

According to the MSHSL, it is the fourth-longest field goal in the history of Minnesota prep football. The Grizzlies went on to defeat the Bluestreaks 60-23.