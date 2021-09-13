City Crews Responding to Two Water Main Breaks in Congdon Park, Lakeside

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to two water main breaks in Duluth’s Congdon Park and Lakeside neighborhoods.

The breaks were reported just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.



The first break is located on the 3700 block of East 3rd Street. Water is off on 3rd Street between Rockridge Circle and Misquah Road.

The second break is located on the 4100 block of Dodge Street. Water has been turned off on Dodge Street from North 41st Avenue East to North 43rd Avenue East.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the breaks.

Crews are working to repair the breaks and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.