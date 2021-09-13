Duluth Amateur Hockey Association Hosts Open Skate, Free Equipment to Kickoff Season

Organizers hope it helps eliminate obstacles for any kids who want to get on the ice and play.

DULUTH, Minn.- Some young hockey players got to skate with the best of them: some UMD Bulldogs, as they helped kick off the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association’s season at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

New and returning families enjoyed open skating with the members of UMD Men’s and Women’s Bulldogs hockey teams.

Over the past week, the hockey association also collected donations of used equipment, skates, and more which were available for free at the event.

“It’s a great way to kind of break down some of those barriers see people face to face,” said Bailey Olson, Director of Marketing and Communication for the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association.

“Hockey can be as expensive as you want or as least expensive as you want so that’s why we have equipment here and people can ask questions about registration,” she said.

Registration for any of the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association’s 11 organizations officially ends December 31st, but to get teams ready, they hope people register as soon as possible.