Duluth Oktoberfestival Returning to Bayfront Park

Duluth Oktoberfestival is Happening Sept. 17, 18, 19 at Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Grab your stein and dig out the lederhosen! Duluth Oktoberfestival makes a return to Bayfront Festival Park on Sept. 17, 18, and 19.

This is the second time the event is taking place. COVID-19 sidelined the festival back in 2020.

The family fun begins Friday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

Duluth Oktoberfestival 2021 will feature the largest tent ever erected at Bayfront.

It’ll serve as the main Bier Hall with authentic German bier, food, and entertainment for three days.

Organizers say there will be plenty of activities including a professional kids zone area, entertainment, live music, games, and ancillary activities that are fun for all ages.

Duluth Oktoberfestival Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 17 – 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. – (alcohol sales end at 10:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 18 – 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. – (alcohol sales end at 10:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 19 – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (alcohol sales end at 3:30 p.m.)

Sunday is “Family Day” complete with tons of great games and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

