It’s Time to Prepare Your Yards for Colder Weather

DULUTH, Minn.- Trees are changing colors in the Northland as we move into the fall season, and managing your plants may be a little different this year with the arid conditions.

Local hardware store, Marshall Hardware, says they are keeping busy with customers coming in, preparing their yards for the colder months.

Since the Northland experienced an abnormally dry summer, a little extra watering is needed to keep the soil hydrated for next spring.

“Right now, you’re trying to get more water to them so that they go into the winter with some water in the roots,” said co-owner Steve Marshall. “That’s the major factor. Cleaning out all the needs and whatnot so that the plants can get that nurture that they’re adding to the soil.”

And if you’re curious, the first official day of fall is coming up next week on September 22 and ends December 21.