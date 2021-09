Kidd’s Hat Trick Helps Superior Boys Soccer Top Hermantown

The Spartans remain undefeated on the season as they will put their 7-0 record on the line Thursday against Duluth Denfeld.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Senior Jakob Kidd finished with a hat trick as the Superior boys soccer team blanked Hermantown 3-0 Monday night at Centricity Stadium.

