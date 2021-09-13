New Silver Bay Mini Golf Course Opens Up

SILVER BAY, Minn.- If you’re looking for a tee-rific activity to do with your friends and family, a new 18-hole mini-golf course is now open in Silver Bay.

Silver Bay couple, Ashley and David Klemmer opened Black Beach Mini Golf last month, hoping to bring a new family-fun space to the community.

“The whole family can come and do it, from grandparents to little kids, and you can either keep score–you don’t have to keep score,” said co-owner David Klemmer. “And there’s always somebody laughing or smiling because they made a good shot.”

The lighthouse-themed course even has a mini-golf league for adults competing every Tuesday for weekly prizes and a trophy. Black Beach Mini Golf is open daily at 10 a.m.