One Injured in ‘Serious Crash’ in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 54-year-old Loretto man was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after the dirt bike he was driving crashed on the Sno-Way 1 Recreation Trail in rural Pine River.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a serious dirt bike crash with injuries around 12:39 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the 54-year-old male on the trail and administered emergency treatment and pain management.

According to reports, the male was riding northbound on the Sno-Way 1 trail driving a Kawasaki dirt bike when he lost control on a rocky and washed-out section of the trail causing him to crash.

The male victim was transported via helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.