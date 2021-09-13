Potential Lakewalk Surgery Center Expansion

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lakewalk Surgery Center on London Road is looking to expand with more nearby facilities.

The Northland medical center bought a neighboring building in 2020 where Valentini’s Italian restaurant once was.

They are now working out a deal to buy London Road Car Wash.

The city’s long-term goal is to make London Road a medical institution hotspot, making it more convenient for medical professionals and patients, to get to their appointments.

“We also heard about the increasing importance of having medical centers near other amenities,” said Duluth Senior Planner Jenn Moses. “So when you think about things like–when you’re a patient or a visitor, it’s nice to be able to–if you’re visiting–be able to go to a restaurant.”

The deal has not been officially made but final approval will be discussed when the city council meets at the end of the month.