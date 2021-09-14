Cloquet Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Death,’ Adult Male in Custody

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department says it is investigating the death of a man in an apartment complex for veterans on the Fond Du Lac Reservation that has been deemed “suspicious in nature.”

According to police, officers with the Cloquet Police Department and Fond du Lac Police Department responded to reports of an unwanted person in an apartment at a veterans housing complex located at Zhimaaganishag Road around 2:09 a.m. this morning.

Police say responding officers discovered an unresponsive male in the caller’s apartment.

Efforts to resuscitate the male were unsuccessful.

Officers say the death of the man is “suspicious in nature” and are continuing to investigate the incident.

The caller, an adult man, is currently in custody.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.