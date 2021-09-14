Community Members Remember DTA Bus Crash Victim

DULUTH, Minn.- Sixty-four-year-old David Weston was well known for his daily visits to the mall and receiving services from the employment assistance organization CHOICE, Unlimited for nearly 20 years.

David spent his time at the organization making friends through art.

“He loved people, and he was an incredibly friendly person,” said Executive Director of CHOICE, Unlimited Kristie Buchman. “When I think about David, I think about how it was so important for him to make somebody’s day better.”

David was also very involved with local food banks. He was a volunteer for many years, serving food at the Union Gospel Mission.

“David was the most wonderful, kindest, gentlest soul you could ever meet,” said Executive Director of Union Gospel Mission, Susan Jordahl-Bubacz. “He lit up a room; he was so personable. He knew everybody by their name.”

Those who knew David say he was a ray of sunshine in the community who made a point to cheer up anyone he encountered.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.