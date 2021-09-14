Driver Identified in Dump Truck Fatality

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Grand Rapids man was killed Monday afternoon after the dump truck he was driving went off the road and rolled in Clinton Township.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash on Spirit Lake Road near the Virta Road West intersection around 1:28 p.m.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 38-year-old Randy Gustafson of Grand Rapids, was traveling northbound on Spirit Lake Road when the dump truck left the roadway and rolled.

Gustafson was the sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.