Gunflint Trail Campgrounds, Recreation Areas in Superior National Forest To Reopen

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior National Forest says it is lifting the remaining closures along the upper Gunflint Trail beginning Wednesday.

This includes Blankenburg Boat Launch, Trails End Campground, Iron Lake Campground, and all associated facilities including Trails End Boat Launch parking lot and Iron Lake canoe carry down.

Additionally, all National Forest System lands and roads along the upper Gunflint Trail are fully open to visitors.

“I want to thank the public for their understanding and patience this year as we had to make some very difficult decisions about closing areas on the forest this summer, including the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness management area. It was not an easy decision for us to make and we know it was disappointing for many. We hope next year will bring more rain, and less fire risk for our visitors,” said Connie Cummins, Superior National Forest supervisor.

Trails End and Iron Lake campgrounds will be reservable through recreation.gov for the remainder of the fee season which extends until mid-October.

Forest officials say if you had a previous reservation at either of the campgrounds, please check your recreation.gov account to see if your reservation was canceled due to the closure. If the reservation was canceled, you will need to make a new reservation.

Two closures still remain in place in the BWCA and Superior National Forest:

The John Ek and Whelp fire area closure: This closure area will remain in effect around the John Ek and Whelp fires through at least the end of the 2021 quota permit season on September 30, or until terminated. This is to ensure public safety should the fire become active again. The closure area is shown on the map below. The following entry points are closed : Missing Link Lake and Brant Lake.

The Greenwood Fire closure: Although firefighters are making progress on containment of the Greenwood fire, forest lands and roads around the fire area are closed to ensure the safety of firefighters and the public, and to allow heavy equipment to operate along Highway 1 without additional traffic congestion. This closure includes McDougal Campground, Little Isabella Campground, Divide Lake Campground, several rustic campgrounds, and the following BWCAW entry points: Island River, Isabella Lake, Bog Lake, Little Isabella River, Snake River, Hog Creek, and Pow Wow Trail. As a reminder, hunting and fishing are not permitted on forest lands within the closure area.

Forest managers are continuing to evaluate these closures and will reopen areas when it is safe to do so. For more information on these closures, visit the forest’s alerts and warnings webpage.