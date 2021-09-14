Man Dies After Trying To Avoid Head-On Driver In Ashland County

ASHLAND CO., Wis. — A man died on Saturday afternoon after trying to dodge a driver who had crossed into his lane on State Highway 13 in the Town of Morse.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ricky R. Bartz, a 57-year-old from Tomahawk, was driving in the southbound lane in his truck when another driver going north crossed over into the lane with oncoming traffic.

Bartz veered away from the driver, which caused his truck to roll over onto its roof into the opposite lane of traffic.

He died at the scene.

Bartz’s wife was a passenger in his truck, and only suffered from minor injuries.

The condition of the other driver, a 51-year-old from Ripon, was not reported.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.