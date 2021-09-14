Oktoberfest Setting Up in Bayfront Park As Volunteers Needed

DULUTH, Minn.- As setup gets underway at Bayfront Park for this weekend’s Duluth Oktoberfestival or Oktoberfest, event organizers say they’re in desperate need of volunteers.

Organizer Ryan Kern says a group had to withdraw today due to an unexpected conflict. They are now short about 20 volunteers each day.

Shifts are available during the day and evening and are only about four hours.

All volunteers who sign up also get a free general admission ticket for any of the festivals three days: Friday Saturday or Sunday.

Tents, signs, barrels, and more are going up there in Bayfront for the weekend.