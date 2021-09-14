Powerball Jackpot Grows to $432M After No One Wins Monday Drawing

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $432 million after no lucky winner claimed Monday night’s drawing.

The winner, who must match numbers on five white balls (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26), also has the option to claim a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $313.5 million.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The Powerball jackpot grows until a winning ticket is sold. Winners can choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or take the lump sum payment. Federal and jurisdictional taxes are applicable to either payout.

Monday’s winning numbers were 37, 40, 50, 61, 63, and Powerball 21. While no one won the grand prize, a total of five people matched four balls and the Powerball — which is a $50,000 lottery, according to lottery officials.

The overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million. To put that into perspective, those odds are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times, University of Nebraska-Omaha mathematics professor Andrew Swift previously told the Associated Press.

For those feeling lucky and want to spend $2 for a ticket, the overall odds of winning any prize is a little better at 1 in 24.9.

Wednesday’s drawing is far from the U.S. jackpot record, which was a whopping $1.586 billion Powerball prize in 2016. Three winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.