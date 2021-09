Prep Soccer: Proctor Boys Top Two Harbors, Grand Rapids Girls Blank Esko

The Rails were big winners at home while the Thunderhawks earned a shutout victory on the road.

PROCTOR, Minn. – It was a big night for the Proctor boys soccer team as they topped Two Harbors 12-1 Tuesday night at Egerdahl Field.

In prep girls soccer action, Grand Rapids picked up a road shutout over Esko 2-0.