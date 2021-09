Prep Volleyball: Proctor, Hermantown Both Winners on Home Courts

Home court advantage was key for the Rails and the Hawks.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Senior Payton Rodberg would be recognized for her 1,000th career kill as the Proctor volleyball team swept Virginia 3-0 Tuesday night.

In other prep volleyball action, Greenway would put up a tough fight, but Hermantown would stay undefeated with a 3-1 home win over the Raiders.