Proctor Schools Superintendent Announces His Retirement

PROCTOR, Minn.-Proctor Schools Superintendent John Engelking has announced his retirement from that position at the end of this week.

Last night, the school board accepted his letter of retirement, after serving in the role for the last 12 years.

Engelking says today that he plans to stay on with the district as the interim superintendent, until they find a replacement, while also taking on a new role with the county.

“I’ve accepted a position as the South St. Louis County Check and Connect Coordinator and that’s a program that pairs mentors with kids that might need help academically or maybe they are having some attendance issues; it’s a national program,” Engelking said.

Proctor school leaders say he was instrumental in pushing the district toward the future, including with technological advancements and shaping a new vision for their schools.