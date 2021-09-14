Pumpkin Patches are Popping up Across the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- Pumpkins ga-lourd DC’s best produce has set up pumpkin stands across the Northland with a variety of pumpkins.

Each stand includes a display of haystacks, fall decorations, and other seasonal vegetables to give people the full pumpkin patch experience.

“Everybody absolutely loves it,” said produce seller Jack Pearodin. “We got so many different types of pumpkins, and squash for people to choose from, and people love their mums too.”

The pumpkin stand offers gourds for decoration, carving, and even baking.

If you’re looking for pumpkins, you can check out DC’s produce stand on Tower Avenue in Superior and Central Entrance in Duluth.