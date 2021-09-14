September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Ross Perko, a Pediatric Oncologist with Essentia Health, Discusses Topics Related to Childhood Cancer

DULUTH, Minn. – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) is recognized every September by childhood cancer organizations around the world.

With a goal to increase awareness and raise funds for those affected by childhood cancer, the American Childhood Cancer Organization encourages everyone to Go Gold® during September in honor and in memory of kids with cancer.

Click here to learn more from Essentia Health regarding childhood cancer.