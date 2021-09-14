St. Scholastica Women’s Soccer Drop MIAC Opener to Gustavus Adolphus

The Saints will look for better results Saturday at home when they host Concordia College-Moorhead.

DULUTH, Minn. – Morgan Friday scored the lone for the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team, but a three-goal first half would be tough to overcome as Gustavus Adolphus spoils the Saints’ MIAC opener 4-1 Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

