St. Scholastica Women’s Soccer Drop MIAC Opener to Gustavus Adolphus

The Saints will look for better results Saturday at home when they host Concordia College-Moorhead.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – Morgan Friday scored the lone for the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team, but a three-goal first half would be tough to overcome as Gustavus Adolphus spoils the Saints’ MIAC opener 4-1 Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

