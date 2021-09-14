UMD Athletics, DECC to Host Minnesota Wild for Open Practice

The practice will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Oct 12 and admission is free and open to the public at this time.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD Athletics and the DECC will host the Minnesota Wild at AMSOIL Arena for an open practice on Oct. 12.

The Wild will return to Duluth for the first time in six years at the end of their training camp for some team bonding and practice. It will come right after their final exhibition game in Chicago and before they head to Anaheim to open the season on Oct. 15.

The practice will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., which is right in between the UMD women’s and men’s practices, and will be free and open to the public at this time.