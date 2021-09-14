UMD Captain Noah Cates Named to NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

This is the second straight season Cates has been named to the NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD forward and captain Noah Cates has been named to the NCHC Preseason All-Conference team for the second straight season.

Last season, Cates tallied five goals and 14 assists in 28 games. Cates, who will captain UMD for the second straight season, finished second in forward voting.

Cates and the Bulldogs will open the season at Bemidji State on Oct. 8.