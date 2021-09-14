UMD Football Defense Key to Upset Win over Mankato

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday’s win for the UMD football team was dominant on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense.

The 10 points scored by Mankato was their lowest in a regular season game since September 2nd, 2010. So how were the Bulldogs able to shutdown a powerhouse team that played in the national championship game just two years ago?

“Coach [Trey Dill] drew up a great scheme for us and we just went and executed it. We all trust each other. The D-line, the confidence of the linebackers, DBs play off of us. We just played our scheme, trust each other, played fast and good things happened,” said defensive lineman Dan Monson.

“We shutdown their run early in the game. We forced them to go to the pass late in the game. Our defensive backs did a good job of going to get the football, defending the balls, intercepting and forcing turnovers. We had Mankato on their heels offensively and it impacted the football game in a positive way for us,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

It was by far the Mavericks’ worst conference loss since joining the NSIC in 2008. In fact, Mankato had not lost a conference game since October 29th, 2016. But if you think UMD is still celebrating that win, think again.

“Saturday night we celebrated it. And Sunday, you show up to meetings the next day and it’s time to flush it. You watch the film. You learn from it, trying to improve. And then you flip the switch and on to Winona,” tight end Zach Ojile said.

The Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated as they travel to Winona State this weekend.