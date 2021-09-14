UMD Women’s Hockey Team Picked Fourth in USA Today Preseason Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team is ranked fourth in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Preseason Poll.

The Bulldogs are tied with the University of Minnesota for fourth while Wisconsin, Northeastern and Ohio State take the top three sports. This comes after the Bulldogs were ranked fourth in the WCHA poll.

UMD will open the season Oct. 1 at Minnesota State Mankato.