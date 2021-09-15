Apple Collections Begin Again for People’s Cider

DULUTH, Minn.-Wild State Cider has begun collecting apples to make the People’s Cider once again.

Every Friday this month, you can drop off your backyard apples which will be turned into cider.

“Last year’s cider is going to taste very different than this year’s cider because people are bringing different apples,” said Madison Sabol, the assistant cider maker.

Wild State will also be giving donors a taste for free, while proceeds from the cider will go to the Hartley Nature Center.

Apples being dropped off should be free of cuts and bruises.