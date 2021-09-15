COVID Concerns Forcing Chisholm’s K-3rd Graders Back To Distance Learning

CHISHOLM, Minn. – An “increasing” number of COVID cases is forcing some elementary grades in the Chisholm School District to learn from home for at least the next two weeks.

The changes are affecting K-3rd graders at Vaughan Steffensrud Elementary School, according to Adrian Norman, the district’s superintendent.

Norman confirms St. Louis County health officials raised the alarm about the “increasing” number of COVID cases within the school, although an exact number was not known Wednesday night.

Officials are asking families to self-quarantine and stay vigilant for COVID symptoms.

The Chisholm School District does not have a mask mandate for students or staff, according to Norman.