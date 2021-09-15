Duluth Art Institute to Mandate COVID-9 Vaccine

DULUTH, Minn. – Beginning Friday, the Duluth Art Institute will mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all students, event attendees, renting artists, teaching artists, and staff who enter any DAI spaces.

“For the wellbeing of our community, it is necessary to do everything we can to preserve the health of all individuals who utilize our facilities, and setting a mandated standard is an important step in keeping the DAI a safe space to engage with the community,” DAI officials said in a Wednesday press release.

Proof of a first vaccination shot will be required prior to the start of activity with DAI and proof of full vaccination will be required by October 25.

Proof of vaccination or exemption can be submitted online or in person.

The DAI says it will accept a notarized exemption if you are unable to receive the vaccine and will require proof of a weekly negative COVID-19 test to continue entering any DAI facility.

Individuals under 16 years of age are currently not required to present a notarized exemption or negative COVID test within the week preceding their class.

As vaccines receive full FDA approval, the DAI says anyone under 16 will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a notarized exemption with proof of weekly negative COVID test results.

Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated patrons.