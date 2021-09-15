Everyday is National Double Cheeseburger Day for Big Daddy’s Burgers

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s National Double Cheeseburger Day, and local Northland burger shops are crowded.

Big Daddy’s Burgers on Piedmont Avenue was packed with people getting their burger fix.

They are also known for their Belly Buster challenge, including a one-pound double cheeseburger and a large portion of fries. And if you finish the entire dish, the burger spot will hang your photo on their wall.

“The huge portion amounts, you get tons of fries, the burgers are nice and juicy, and we have so many different kinds of burgers,” said waitress Tory Buck.

The popular burger spot has been serving Northlanders since 2001, attracting regulars and tourists.