Fall Fest Returns to Duluth’s Chester Bowl This Saturday

Fall Fest Was Canceled in 2020 Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – The 36th annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest is happening Saturday, Sept. 18 at Chester Bowl in Duluth from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This year’s festival will feature over 130 vendors selling locally and hand-made items, a farmers market, live music, nearly a dozen food vendors, and activities for families and children.

The Chester Bowl Improvement Club will be selling branded gear and sharing information about their seasonal programming.

The event takes place entirely outdoors. Organizers encourage everyone to maintain social distancing during the event and strongly recommend wearing a mask (regardless of vaccination status).

A suggested donation of $5 per person, and $10 per family will be accepted at the entrance.

The donation supports Chester program scholarships for kids and families who need financial support to participate in the winter skiing and snowboarding program and/or summer camp.

Last winter the Chester Bowl Improvement Club awarded over $27,000 in winter scholarships to families in need of financial assistance, and averages $8,000 in summer camp scholarships, the equivalent of 250 days of camp.

Donations at Fall Fest in 2019 totaled $10,785 to support the scholarship fund.

Live music lineup:

10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Breanne Marie and the Front Porch Sinners (Alt-Country)

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Ingeborg von Agassiz (Acoustic set)

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Eira (Celtic)

Free Shuttle Service:

The public is highly encouraged to use the three free shuttle buses that will run continuously from the University of Minnesota Duluth Parking Lot B, located at the intersection of College St. and University Drive.

Masks are required while on the buses. Parking is nearly non-existent near the event, so walking, biking, or using the shuttles is highly recommended. There are a limited number of handicapped-accessible parking spots near the entrance to the park.

The planned rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19 with the same hours.