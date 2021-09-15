Hermantown Superfund Site is Now Clean

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The United States Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday, Hermantown’s 10-acre Arrowhead Refinery Superfund site is no longer on the Superfund National Priorities List.

According to the EPA, the refinery frequently dumped metal-laced sludge into a two-acre lagoon located on the property from 1945 to 1977. The site first landed its spot on the list in 1984.

“Used to contain the Arrowhead Refinery and a little bit of a negative in the community, but the positive is how we’ve taken care of the cleanup–how the EPA has been involved,” said Hermantown Communication and Community Engagement Director Joe Wicklund.

Although the refinery is no longer on the superfund list, site inspections, groundwater restrictions, and five-year reviews will continue.

No development plans have been made for the property.