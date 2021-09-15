Karly Brautigam Named New Head Coach of UMD Men’s and Women’s Track & Field, Cross Country

She comes over from Macalester College after spending two seasons as the associate track and field coach.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, Karly Brautigam was named the new head coach of the men’s and women’s rrack and field and cross country teams.

She comes over from Macalester College after spending two seasons as the associate track and field coach. Brautigam says the position was a perfect fit for her vision for the future of Bulldogs track & field and cross country.

“This program and department’s commitment to the student-athlete experience here is first class. The opportunity to work with this group of student-athletes and jump right into this cross country season that has championship-level potential is really exciting,” Brautigam said.

“Coach Brautigam is going to bring every sort of skillset we need to make this a championship-level program, not only on the track, on the grass and when we compete. But also in the classroom and in the community,” said senior distance runner Braydon Kubat.

Before arriving at Macalester, Brautigam was an assistant coach at Cornell College in Iowa, as well as fellow NSIC school Sioux Falls, where she helped multiple athletes achieve All-American status. Brautigam was also a multi-event coach, which included working with sprinters, jumpers and hurdlers.

“I think she’s going to be able to build those relationships to see what each student-athlete really needs and be able to fulfill those needs training-wise, but also just off the track as well,” said junior distance runner Alex Robran.

“I’ve really had the opportunity to experience a little bit of everything. I think drawing on those experiences, drawing from coaches and student-athletes that I’ve gotten to work with and learn from, it all accumulates,” Brautigam said.

And this week it was announced that the women’s cross country team is ranked 21st in the country in the latest national polls. This is the Bulldogs’ first national ranking since 2017.