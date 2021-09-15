Local Direct Service Provider Recognized for Quality Care

DULUTH, Minn.– It is Direct Support Professional Recognition Week and Trillium Services in Duluth is honoring those who work with patients who have may have physical and-or intellectual disabilities.

Trillium Services held a gathering Wednesday to highlight DSP appreciation week and to present one of their own with an award from the Association of Residential Resources in Minnesota.

Steve Halvorson is this years winner, he is one of six nominated in the state, and only the second in Trillium History to receive the ARRM Cares Award, which is given to an outstanding DSP who performs quality and passionate work within their community.

“Its really important for us to find creative ways to recognize people that are out there doing the work on the front lines and DSP’s are the ones who do that, so its a pretty big deal that Steven’s getting this award today,” Brian Annis, Co-Owner of Trillium Services said.

The recipients receive a plaque of recognition and a $1,000 check.