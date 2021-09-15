Minnesota Supreme Court Reverses 3rd-Degree Murder Conviction of Former Minneapolis Police Officer

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled to overturn the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

During his trial Noor testified he feared an ambush when Damond walked up to the squad car and shot across his partner, killing the 40-year-old Australian woman. She had called earlier in the night to report a possible assault near her home in south Minneapolis. A jury convicted Noor of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Noor’s attorneys challenged the third-degree murder statute, arguing it did not fit the crime, but the Court of Appeals upheld his conviction earlier this year. His legal team then appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling could have implications in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was also convicted of third-degree murder as well as second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. While Chauvin’s sentence wouldn’t change, the Supreme Court’s decision could make an impact if Chauvin’s third-degree murder conviction were overturned on an appeal.