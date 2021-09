St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Fall to Gustavus Adolphus in MIAC Debut

DULUTH, Minn. – Jordan Finneran scored the lone goal for the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team in the first half, but 18th-ranked Gustavus Adolphus would come out on top 6-1 Wednesday afternoon at Saints Field.

The Saints will look for better results this weekend against Concordia College.