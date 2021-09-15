Superior Fuel Opens New Rail Terminal

TWIN PORTS, Minn.- Superior Fuel celebrated the grand opening of a new rail terminal with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, bringing more propane to the Northland.

The multimillion-dollar investment will provide propane in the Twin Ports and surrounding areas.

The new terminal will hold nearly one million gallons of propane on-site, providing service to thousands of residents.

“It’s an investment for our company but also an investment to our region,” said the President of Superior Fuel. “It brings in additional supply of propane, so there’s more propane supply security for the whole region throughout Northwestern Minnesota–Northeastern Minnesota, Northwestern Wisconsin.”

With this rail terminal, the clean energy fossil fuel will be brought into the Twin Ports from Canada and other parts of the United States, only using railways.

Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce members came to support their partnership with the fuel company.

“When a local firm is willing to take on this kind of risk and make this type of investment, they are more embedded into and more about the quality of life in the community, care more about the residents,” said Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner.

The increased supply of propane will help reduce the cost for residential and commercial consumers. Superior Fuel will also be providing products to other propane companies.

With this new rail terminal, the propane supplier is doing their part in reducing Northland’s carbon footprint.