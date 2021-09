Superior’s George Hansen, Mason Stenberg Commit to Ellsworth CC Baseball

The pair helped the Spartans finish with a 16-5 record last spring.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s George Hansen and Mason Stenberg both announced Wednesday that they have committed to joining the Ellsworth Community College baseball team.

Ellsworth Community College is located in Iowa Falls, Iowa.