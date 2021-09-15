UMD Men’s Hockey Picked to Finish Second in NCHC Preseason Poll

UMD will have a handful of fifth-year returners, thanks to the NCAA's blanket waiver, including forwards Kobe Roth and Koby Bender.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team was picked to finish 2nd in the NCHC preseason poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon. First place went to St. Cloud State.

The Bulldogs are coming off another successful campaign which saw them advance to the Frozen Four for the fifth straight season. UMD will have a handful of fifth-year returners, thanks to the NCAA’s blanket waiver, including forwards Kobe Roth and Koby Bender.

NCHC Media Day is scheduled for Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.