UMD Women’s Hockey Bringing Experience, Talent into Upcoming Season

DULUTH, Minn. – We are just over two weeks away from the start of the season for the UMD women’s hockey team. And after making it all the way to the Frozen Four last season, the Bulldogs are eager to get back on the ice.

UMD was picked to finish fourth within the WCHA, as well as in the national polls. During Wednesday’s WCHA Media Day interviews, the team says they’ve been planning for this season since the horn sounded in their national semi-final loss to Northeastern back in March.

“I think that it’s always been a topic of conversation for us so being there last year makes it a little bit more realistic and something that we take very seriously now,” senior center Gabbie Hughes said.

“It’s hard to explain what an NCAA tournament feeling is like until you get there. Now that most of the group has been there, they certainly want to get back. I think there’s a level of confidence, as well as that drive and that focus. it’s certainly exciting. I know we’re itching to get that first game underway,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

The group of upperclassmen on this year’s roster will feature 12 fourth- and fifth-year seniors who are not only experienced, but are among the most talented players in the conference.

“There’s so much familiarity, so much trust and love, frankly both ways. I think when you have that recipe, things will be good. It’s a really great opportunity for our group and we’re well-suited for the season,” Crowell said.

The Bulldogs will open their season October 1st against Mankato.