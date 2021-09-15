Vaccine Clinic Held in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn.-As COVID-19 concerns grow, more people are being urged to get vaccinated.

Earlier today a vaccine clinic was held at the Carlton County Community Services building for anyone 12 and older.

The health department says nearly 70 percent of its vaccine eligible population have received at least one shot.

“I really think it’s about protecting our community and so in order to do your part and support the health of all the individuals in the community, and really be an advocate for your own public health and the health of the community, it’s important to get the vaccine, to protect yourself, your family, and others,” said Ali Bachinski of Carlton County Public Health.

To find out about more upcoming vaccine clinics, visit this website.